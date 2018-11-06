Dan Flynn will step down as chief executive and secretary general of US Soccer next year, the national governing body has confirmed.

The 63-year-old, heavily involved in the successful United 2026 joint bid for the FIFA World Cup from the United States, Canada and Mexico, has served in the role since 2000.

A US Soccer spokesperson claimed Flynn, who underwent a heart transplant in 2016, was already transitioning out of the position before his decision to step down became public.

The spokesperson told MLSSoccer.com that Flynn had agreed to stay on to help with the transition into the new leadership following Carlos Cordeiro's election as President in February.

The organisation is currently searching for a replacement, with further details expected in the near future.

Dan Flynn had served as chief executive and secretary general of US Soccer since 2000 ©Getty Images

"The notion that Dan would be transitioning out as U.S. Soccer’s CEO was not a recent development, but rather has been a thorough discussion for a long time to ensure that there was a well-thought-out succession plan," US Soccer spokesperson Neil Buethe said.

"For the past two to three years, Dan has been thinking about that transition strategy and has had several discussions on the topic with U.S. Soccer leadership and the Board of Directors.

"The Board is now in the final stages of determining exactly how that transition will be executed, most recently discussing the process during their meeting in Frisco.

"This process is part of succession planning that is an element of good governance and a strategic approach for the Federation’s long-term vision, which is no different than any organisation."

The confirmation means US Soccer will be without two of their leading officials in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Sunil Gulati, a member of the FIFA Council, decided not to stand for re-election as President, with Cordeiro emerging victorious ahead of seven other candidates.