Costa Rican swimmer Camila Haase is among the five nominees for October’s Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) Athlete of the Month award after winning four gold medals at the Barranquilla National Open in Colombia.

Haase triumphed in the women’s 100 metres butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m medley S9 events in a highly-impressive performance.

She is joined on the shortlist by fellow swimmer Dunia Felices, winner of three gold medals in Barranquilla.

The Peruvian came out on top in the women’s 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle S5 events.

Also nominated is the United States’ Daniel Romanchuk after he captured his first major marathon victory with a win over Swiss defending champion Marcel Hug in Chicago, moving him to the top of the World Marathon Series XII leaderboard.

Romanchuk followed up that win by becoming the first-ever American and the youngest athlete to win the men's wheelchair event at the New York City Marathon on Sunday (November 4).

That, however, will not have any bearing on the October award as it occurred this month.

America's Daniel Romanchuk features on the shortlist having captured his first major marathon victory in Chicago ©Getty Images

Completing the shortlist is Chilean athlete Francisca Mardones and Mexico's men’s wheelchair basketball team.

Mardones set a new Americas record of 7.30 metres in the women’s shot put F54 at the Athletics National Open in Colombia.

Mexico's men’s wheelchair basketball team, meanwhile, recovered from a five-point half-time deficit in the final of the Central America and Caribbean Championship to beat Puerto Rico 59-56.

They ended the tournament unbeaten and qualified for the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima.

The public are invited to vote for their winner via the APC website’s homepage, which can be accessed here.

Voting is due to close on Monday (November 12).

The nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees from across the continent.