Second seed Minatsu Mitani was knocked out in round two as the Badminton World Federation Macau Open continued today.

The Japanese player came unstuck against Chinese qualifier Ji Shuting at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Macau.

Mitani, who won the bronze medal at the 2014 World Championships in Copenhagen, was the day's major casualty as she lost 21-12, 21-12.

Canada's top seed Michelle Li did advance to the quarter finals but needed three games to do so.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist knocked out Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-16, 15-21, 21-12.

Hong Kong's third seed Cheung Ngan Yi was another to reach the last eight as she beat Lee Ying Ying of Malaysia 21-9, 21-19.

Lee Hyun-il of South Korea came from behind to go through ©Getty Images

In the men's draw, top seed Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong continued his progression to reach the quarter-finals.

He came through a tough encounter with compatriot Lee Cheuk Yiu, eventually winning 21-13, 13-21, 21-9.

South Korea's third seed Lee Hyun-il was forced to come from behind to defeat Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, 19-21, 21-9, 21-15.

Eighth seed Misha Zilberman of Israel was knocked out by China's qualifier Zhou Zeqi, 21-15, 21-16.

The World Tour Super 300 tournament continues tomorrow.