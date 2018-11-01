Spain’s Sonia Villalba has been announced as the winner of the second International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Para-equestrian video competition.

Villalba overcame the winner of the inaugural edition in 2017, Russia’s Ekaterina Kirinkova, who finished sixth on this occasion.

All three judges agreed that the Spaniard’s Grade IV Novice A test was the best of all the entries.

They scored her a combined 71.149 per cent on horse Donauzauber.

Australia’s Sui Watts, riding Springfield Festivity, was second with 64.943 per cent and retained her silver medal from last year.

Russia’s Ekaterina Efimova grabbed the bronze medal with 63.631 per cent on Gavana.

She finished just ahead of Great Britain’s Oliver Peace, who managed 63.448 per cent on Bailey.

A total of 10 riders from five countries submitted videos for judging, designed to make the competition more accessible to athletes around the world.

Horses were required to wear bandages to indicate that their respective test had not been performed and judged at another competition.

Tests were assessed and scored by a panel of Para-equestrian judges from the International Equestrian Federation.

Equestrian was added to the INAS sport programme in 2016 in the form of dressage.

The organisation wants to offer the best riders with intellectual impairments the chance to compete regularly.