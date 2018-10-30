International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member Nenad Lalovic has said he would welcome an investigation into Beckie Scott's allegations of bullying by "members of the Olympic Movement" but questioned why the Canadian did not come out with her claims sooner.

Scott, a former cross-country skier who is now chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Athlete Committee, claimed earlier this month that she had been treated with "disrespect" and faced "inappropriate comments" during the WADA Executive Board meeting where the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was confirmed.

In an interview with BBC Sport the 44-year-old said she was laughed at when reading a list of athletes who publicly opposed RUSADA's reinstatement at the meeting in Seychelles last month.

She said she faced treatment that was "indicative of a general attitude of dismissal and belittling of the athlete voice".

When RUSADA were reinstated despite her opposition, she resigned her position on WADA's Compliance Review Committee in protest.

Since making her allegations public many athletes from across the world of sport have rallied behind her, calling for an investigation into the claims.

Beckie Scott claims she was bullied by members of the Olympic Movement on WADA's Executive Board ©YouTube

Now, speaking to insidethegames, Lalovic, a member of WADA's Foundation Board representing the IOC, has said he would welcome such a move.

But the Serbian suggested he would be surprised if the allegations were true and questioned why Scott did not make them public sooner.

"I am sensitive to those kinds of allegations," the United World Wrestling President said.

"For me it is difficult to imagine that people I know from the Olympic Movement, being in the Executive Board, can behave that way."

The Olympic Movement representatives on the WADA Executive Committee are Italy's Francesco Ricci Bitti, Turkey's Ugur Erdener, Czech Republic's Jiri Kejval and Slovakia's Danka Bartekova.

Switzerland's Patrick Baumann also had a seat until his sudden death at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games this month.

WADA admitted afterwards that tensions "ran high" at the meeting and said it takes the allegations seriously and is investigating.

The IOC initially declined to comment on Scott's allegations, before saying that Bartekova, a shooter and athlete member, had contacted the Canadian to discuss her claims.

"The IOC understands from the WADA statement that feelings were running high on both sides and strong views were expressed by both sides during the meeting of the WADA Executive Committee," they said.

Lalovic questioned why Scott did not make her allegations public sooner.

"The only thing that bothers me a little bit, was the [WADA] Executive Board was held, and certainly there were a lot of journalists around, and I don't know why the allegations came, only seven or 15 days later," he said.

WADA announced the reinstatement of RUSADA following the meeting on September 20.

USADA chief Travis Tygart called the IOC's initial lack of response a "stunning failure" ©Getty Images

Scott's allegations that she was bullied then emerged on October 12.

Lalovic continued: "But I would like this to be investigated and then discussed at the Foundation Board openly.

"We don't have a problem to accuse anyone who is guilty."

So far the IOC's response to Scott's claims has received significant criticism.

When they initially declined to comment, the chief executive of the United States Anti-Doping Agency Travis Tygart said it was "stunning" that the IOC had not addressed the claims.

Then, on October 22 in an interview with insidethegames, women's marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe said the allegations should have been dealt with "immediately".

"I think the whole thing is very, very damaging for the credibility of the very institutions that are supposed to look after the clean athletes and the clean athletes' rights, and I think it's always concerning when you've got an athlete of the calibre and credibility of Beckie that those claims weren't reacted to, and acted on and investigated straight away," the Briton said.

insidethegames has contacted Scott for a response to Lalovic's comments.