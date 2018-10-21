China's world number one Fan Zhendong lived up to his top billing by winning the International Table Tennis Federation Men's World Cup at Disneyland Paris.

Fan defeated Germany's Timo Boll in the final at the resort in the French capital to regain the title he first won in 2016.

He needed five games to defeat the second seed, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.

The Chinese player converted the first of his match point opportunities and extends his perfect record over the German to four victories from four meetings.

Boll, the 2002 and 2005 winner, had to settle for second for the fourth time.

He was also runner-up last year when he lost to German compatriot Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

Dimitrij Ovtcharov lost to compatriot Timo Boll as his title defence ended ©ITTF

Both semi-finals were also played today on a bumper day of action, with all of the top four seeds making the penultimate round of the competition.

Fan had to come from behind in the last four, eventually beating his compatriot and fourth seed Lin Gaoyuan 10-12, 12-10, 15-13, 11-7, 11-6.

Boll avenged his 2017 final defeat by ending the hopes of third seed Ovtcharov.

He came through a six-game epic 12-14, 11-7, 15-13, 9-11, 13-11, 11-5.

Ovtcharov was then defeated again as Lin won the bronze medal contest.

The Chinese player prevailed 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3.