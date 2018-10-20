Poland’s Dawid Godziek was the surprise winner of the BMX dirt final as action continued today at the X Games in Sydney.

The 24-year-old’s first-run score of 90.33 points earned him the gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Park’s Spotless Stadium.

Home favourite Kyle Baldock claimed his 10th X Games medal and first silver with 86.00 points, while the United States’ Colton Walker rounded out the podium with 83.00.

Sydney local Brandon Loupos, the gold medallist at X Games Minneapolis in July, finished fifth.

In the moto X freestyle event, France’s Tom Pagès used his last run to win a second consecutive gold medal with a bike flip and alley oop 540.

The 33-year-old posted 96.66 points to prevail ahead of Australia’s Josh Sheehan, the runner-up with 95.33.

Rob Adelberg, also of Australia, had to settle for the bronze medal with 94.66 points.

🥇@TomPagesFMX wins gold in Moto X Freestyle at #XGames Sydney 2018! 🥇https://t.co/zErshaar2L — X Games (@XGames) 20 October 2018

Today’s one other winner was the US’s Elliot Sloan, who came out on top in the skateboard big air final with 95.66 points.

Sloan secured his 10th X Games medal and fourth gold after landing an Indy 720 over the gap, into a backside 900 tail grab at 17 feet, five inches.

Brazilian Rony Gomes, the top qualifier, earned his first-ever X Games medal having taken silver with 94.00 points.

Though he had a previous best finish of fourth, Gomes had never made the podium in 12 starts.

American Trey Wood claimed his second consecutive bronze medal in the event with 91.33 points.

Action in Sydney is due to conclude tomorrow.

Australia is hosting an X Games event for the first time.