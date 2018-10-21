Nacanieli Takayawa was inducted into the Fiji Sports Hall of Fame while Eddie McCaig and Susie Yee were given the Fiji Olympic Order at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) awards dinner.

The event recognises the achievements of outstanding athletes, coaches and officials who have represented the Pacific country.

Takayawa was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his participation in judo at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, as well as the Atlanta 1996 Games and Sydney 2000 Games.

He is now President of Fiji Judo.

McCaig was given the Fiji Olympic Order for his services as a member of the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) Medical Commission, the Fiji Rugby Union Medical Team, the Fiji Football Association Medical Commission and the Oceania Karate Medical Commission.

He has also been Fiji's general manager of sports science since 2003.

Guest speaker Kosi Latu, Fiji Olympic Order recipients Eddie McCaig and Susan Yee, Hall of Fame inductee Nacanieli Takayawa, FASANOC President Joseph Rodan and event supporters Kevin McCarthy and Terence Erasito at the FASANOC Hall of Fame event ©FASANOC

Yee was also awarded the Fiji Olympic Order for her former role as chair of the Fiji Women in Sport Commission and her membership of Women And Sport Oceania.

Director general of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme Kosi Latu was a guest speaker, while FASANOC President Joseph Rodan also spoke.

"We will acknowledge, recognise and honour those, who by their sterling efforts, commitment, dedication and sacrifices, have put Fiji on the world stage through sport," Rodan said at the event.

Paradise Beverages Fiji, Bank South Pacific and Erasito Consultants Ltd were supporting partners of the event.