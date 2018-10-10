UK medical expert Dr Rosemary Leonard says that the "great coaching" taking place across the country is improving people's mental well-being.

Her comments come on World Mental Health Day today, an annual campaign which raises awareness of mental health and the support on offer.

"Endorphins released through physical exertion and social interaction as a result of great coaching can have a positive effect on a person's overall mental well-being," Dr Leonard said.

"It's important, on days like today's World Mental Health Day, that we help people understand that coaching can provide the types of motivational climates that can increase people's self-esteem, self-worth, enjoyment and vitality, and of course, the resilience of their sporting habits.

"This of course applies to the coach too.

"It's also a chance for people from around the globe to rally together to show their support and raise awareness."

‘The Coach Who Saved My Life’: The vital role coaches play in safeguarding health and well-being is laid bare in our powerfully poignant article to mark #WorldMentalHealthDay #eatingdisorders #WMHD2018https://t.co/05sxtqR5mq pic.twitter.com/KtjLkiPuyb — UK Coaching (@_UKCoaching) October 10, 2018

Dr Leonard is on the Board for UK Coaching, the lead agency for coaching in the country.

The organisation has partnered with MIND and Public Health England to educate coaches on what mental well-being is and to provide them with the tools to facilitate good mental health.

Recent UK Coaching research found that 71 per cent of adults who receive coaching believe it has improved their mental well-being.