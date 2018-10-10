The Foundation for Global Sports Development is to invest a further $50,000 (£38,000/€43,000) to support the World Curling Federation's (WCF) Olympic Celebration Tour.

Described as an "instructional, interactive curling tour" the initiative sees Olympic medallists travel to developing member associations and local curling clubs to help generate interest in the sport.

The Foundation has worked with the WCF since 2013 to deliver the scheme.

It is claimed the funding news will help continue the momentum curling gained at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Mixed doubles made its Olympic debut in the South Korean county, and the host nation became gripped on the sport as their women's team won silver.

Double Olympic gold medallist Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada takes part in the Olympic Celebration Tour in New York ©WCF

According to the WCF, ensuring a strong grassroots presence is the most important part of curling's legacy, which is what the Tour aims to achieve.

"We're pleased that the Foundation for Global Sports Development have continued to fund our Olympic Celebration Tour, which had multiple stops across the United States and in Europe in the past season," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"Going forward we will look at taking more stops into our Pacific-Asia zone, where there is a growing interest for our sport with the 2018 Games in South Korea and the next edition being in Beijing in 2022."

Steven Ungerleider, an Executive Board member of the Foundation, added: "We are pleased to continue our support of the Olympic Celebration Tour, as it is successfully engaging youth and families around the world in the sport of curling."