Roberto Leon Richards has been elected as the new President of the Cuban Olympic Committee.

The former gymnast, who was previously a vice president, was the only candidate and was confirmed in the role following a secret-ballot election.

He was voted in unanimously and replaces Don Jose Ramon Fernandez, who is stepping down after leading the organisation since 1997.

Fernandez will now take on the role of Honorary Lifetime President.

Leon Richards has taken on various roles in sports governance, including President of the Cuban Gymnastics Federation.

Cuban sport has a new leader after the election of Roberto Leon Richards ©Getty Images

As an athlete, he won eight gold medals at Pan American Games level.

He also came fifth in the parallel bars at the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games.

Other confirmed appointments include Alberto Juantorena Danger who will continue to serve as vice president.

Jose Manuel Pelaez Rodriguez has been newly elected to the same role while Ruperto Herrera was re-elected as secretary general.

Rafael Guerra Mollinedo will serve as recording secretary.