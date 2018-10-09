David Gallop has been named as the new chair of Australian body the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports (COMPPS).

Gallop, the chief executive of Football Federation Australia (FFA), will take the role after James Sutherland resigned as chief executive of Cricket Australia.

Sutherland had been the chair of COMPPS since the formation of the organisation in 2009.

Gallop has been the chief executive of the FFA since 2012 and had the same role at National Rugby League from 2002 to 2012.

He has also served as deputy chairman of the Australian Sports Commission, secretary of the Rugby League International Federation and as a member of the Asian Football Confederation's Competitions Committee.

In 2016, Gallop was awarded for his work in sport when he received a Member of the Order of Australia in the General Division.

David Gallop, the chief executive of Football Federation Australia, has been named as the new chair of the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports ©Getty Images

"James Sutherland has provided strong and sound leadership for the chief executives of the other sports that operate under the COMPPS banner," said COMPPS executive director Malcolm Speed.

"He is highly respected by the other chief executives and they have responded well to his leadership.

"David Gallop will be an excellent replacement for James with a wide experience across two major professional sports and his time as deputy chair of Sport Australia provides him a great insight into the role Government plays as a major stakeholder in sport."

Sutherland denied that his departure from Cricket Australia, announced in June, was down to the ball-tampering incident involving former Test captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"It has been a pleasure to work under the chairmanship of James - he has provided important leadership among the COMPPS members during his time on numerous matters affecting the industry," Gallop added.

"When the sports come together under COMPPS they are a powerful voice that represents millions of Australians in advocating for positions that enhance and protect the important place that sport plays in the community.

"I look forward to continuing his good work for the betterment of professional and participation sports."

COMPSS consists of seven governing bodies for major professional sport in Australia.

Its role is to provide a collective response on behalf of its member sports whenever relevant.