Minnesota has been confirmed as host of a International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup event to be held in March 2020.

It will be hosted by U.S. Ski and Snowboard and the Loppet Foundation, a charity focussing on getting youth and families passionate about outdoor adventure in the Minneapolis area.

The event is set to take place at the new "he Trailhead" facility in Theodore Wirth Park.

The Trailhead is part of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's Master Plan for the area and will host competitive races and community events alongside this World Cup event.

A FIS Cross-Country World Cup race is set to be held in Minneapolis in March 2020 ©Getty Images

"Everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard is delighted that we and the Loppet Foundation are able to formally confirm that the cross country World Cup will be coming back to the USA in March 2020 and to one of the great hotbeds of cross country skiing in Minneapolis,” Calum Clark, chief of systems and operations for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, said.

"A lot of hard work has gone into making this announcement possible, from the Loppet Foundation team in Minneapolis to the International Ski Federation, but none more so than from Minnesota’s own Jessie Diggins and the whole U.S. Cross Country Ski Team whose efforts, especially in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, were the catalyst for the compelling concept to bring the world’s best cross country skiers to the city of Minneapolis."

Minnesota has already had experience with hosting a big sporting event, recently holding Super Bowl LII and the Women's National Basketball Association All-Star Game.