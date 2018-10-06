Norwegian ski jumper Kenneth Gangnes, who tore his ACL for the fourth time in November 2017, has suffered a further delay in his return to competition due to a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old finished third in the 2015-2016 overall International Ski Federation World Cup standings and won his first World Cup event in Lysgårdsbakken on December 6, 2015.

Problems with his ACL have led to him missing the whole of the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons.

"I will not jump until I feel I'm at 100 per cent," Gangnes said.

"I have to be completely ready before I jump again.

"Due to the thigh problems, this is not the case at the moment.

"It looks as if I have a strain injury.

"I don't know when I can jump again.

"It may take a few days but it can also take several weeks.

"Maybe it will not be before there's snow, but I don't rule out a sooner comeback either.

Kenneth Gangnes has now missed a season and a half of competition due to injury setbacks which have plagued his career ©Getty Images

"It's hard to be on the sidelines for so long.

"It's difficult to watch the other guys during the summer season, while I do not have the chance to do what I love most in life: ski jumping.

"I've spent so much time and energy and I'm still not allowed to do what I want.

"I miss traveling with my teammates.

"It's strange to take the clothes out of the closet when you're used to living out of a bag."

In addition to Gangnes' long-term injury, the Norwegian ski jumping team have also been blighted by injuries to Johann Andre Forfang and Andreas Stjernen as well as Daniel Andre Tande suffering a severe illness.

"This summer really didn't go the way we hoped it would," said Clas-Brede Brathen, the athletic director for ski jumping at the Norwegian Ski Association.

"We never had our entire team together, because somebody was always injured.

"Unfortunately, this has meant that we have not been able to give the same priority to the summer competitions as we would normally do.

"We couldn't even take part in two of the competitions."