Malawi Football Association President Walter Nyamilandu has been elected to the vacant Confederation of African Football (CAF) seat on the FIFA Council over South Africa's Danny Jordaan.

Nyamilandu was announced as the victor of the ballot by 35 votes to Jordaan's 18 at a special sitting of the CAF Executive Committee in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Jordaan, who has been linked to alleged corruption, had stood twice before but withdrew on both occasions.

"It's a dream come true and I am delighted, as this reflects positively on my country," Nyamilandu said to The Southern Times.

"My hard work in football has finally paid off and it has caught the attention of African football leaders.

"I am a proud Malawian and a proud African ready to serve the interests of Africa to the best of my ability."

In the first round of voting, Nyamilandu received 23 votes, Jordaan 16 and Tanzania's Leodegar Tenga 14.

As no candidate got a 50 per cent majority, Tenga was eliminated and a second round of voting commenced.

Jordaan, the South African Football Association (SAFA) President, was cleared to stand for election despite corruption and rape allegations and was reelected as SAFA President in May.

The South African was heavily involved in organising Africa's first World Cup in 2010 and some reports have claimed that his failure to support an African bid for the 2026 World Cup made him unfavourable.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Walter Nyamilandu on his election ©Getty Images

Jordaan voted for the united North American bid for the tournament over the Moroccan effort, which has reportedly sat uneasily with African football association members.

CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad supported Nyamilandu's candidacy instead and it is believed that his heavy canvassing of the central and northern African countries led to Jordaan's loss.

The seat became available after Ghana's Kwesi Nyanakyi resigned as he faced corruption allegations.

Jordaan was accused of issuing a $10 million (£7.6 million/€8.6 million) bribe to corrupt official Jack Warner, the former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President who has been indicted on corruption charges by the United States Department of Justice.

The South African denies wrongdoing.

Jordaan congratulated his opponent on the win after the vote.

"I am very disappointed that I failed to win the election," he said.

"I wish Nyamilandu the best of luck at the Council."

Nyamilandu is the first Malawian to hold this position.