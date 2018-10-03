The International Tennis Federation (ITF) have recognised Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) President Sandra Osborne for services to the sport.

The 2018 ITF Annual General Meeting was held in Orlando, Florida and gave 12 people awards for their dedication to tennis.

The awards are given to people who demonstrate an "outstanding contribution" to tennis for more than eight years.

Recipients can be administrators, coaches, officials or players.

Osborne received her award for her many roles within the sport.

She served as vice president of the Barbados Tennis Association from 2001 to October 2017.

As head of junior tennis, Osborne was a tournament director for the ITF junior world ranking events.

Sandra Osborne was involved with the Barbados Tennis Association who host Davis Cup ties ©Getty Images

She also served as one of the official organisers of Davis Cup ties hosted by Barbados.

Osborne is also a member of the ITF's Women in Sport Committee and serves as a legal advisor to the Commonwealth Games Federation and to the Committee of Appeals of the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation.

In late 2017, Osborne became the first female President of the BOA.

The ITF President, David Haggerty, presented Osborne with her award.

The current President of the Barbados Tennis Association, Dr. Raymond Forde received the same award in 2010.