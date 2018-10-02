Japanese Para-taekwondo athletes were highly successful at the Kim Un-Yong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships in Seoul.

With taekwondo set to make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Japan's success in South Korea was well received before their home Games.

It was the country's most successful international performance to date, with the nation winning three gold medals and a bronze.

Kenta Awatari won gold after beating Canada's Anthony Cappello in the men's under-61 kilograms K43 division.

"Our competitiveness has increased due to more Japanese fighters," Awatari said.

"There is great support from Japanese staff.

Japan are preparing for taekwondo's Paralympic debut on home soil in Tokyo ©All Japan Taekwondo Association

"I've become confident I can compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

"It has become clear that I can fight anyone in the world."

Japan's Mitsuya Tanaka won gold in the women's under-75 kg K43 division, while Shunsuke Kudo beat Australia's Steven Currie in the men's under-75kg K44 to add to Japan's gold medal tally.

Yusuke Hoshino beat compatriot Chikaro Ito to get a bronze in the men's under-61kg.