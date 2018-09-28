International Surfing Association President Fernando Aguerre has praised the success of the 2018 World Surfing Games in Japan, with the sport set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

"What an incredible event - the perfect way to showcase surfing's Olympic debut in two years' time," Aguerre said.

"I want to pass on my congratulations to all the competitors, organisers and colleagues that have been involved in making our time in Japan so special - we cannot wait to return.

"I also want to extend my gratitude to the Nippon Surfing Association and the Tokyo 2020 team who welcomed us so graciously.

"It is a pleasure to partner with them, and I am sure that the benefits of our relationship will be on display for all to see in 2020, when the very best of our sport will compete against the iconic backdrop of this incredible country."

Japan won overall team gold at the ISA World Surfing Games, an event praised by ISA President Fernando Aguerre ©Getty Images

The event was held in Tahara.

Japan had a successful competition in home water, winning overall team gold, while in individual events Kanoa Igarashi won silver and Shun Murakami claimed copper for finishing fourth.

In the men's event, Santiago Muniz of Argentina won gold while Australian Sally Fitzgibbons came first in the women's competition.

Team Spain were victorious in the ISA Aloha Cup.

More than 200 athletes from 42 countries attended the event, often supported by crowds in their thousands.