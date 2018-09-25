Australia’s best gymnasts will continue to train at the “ageing” Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) until at least the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after an agreement was reached between Gymnastics Australia, Sport Australia and the AIS.

Gymnastics Australia considered leaving its AIS base because of an out-of-date and deteriorating facility but with less than two years before the Olympic Games, they have decided to stay for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Gymnastics Australia said it had reached a mutual agreement with Sport Australia and the AIS to base its national training centre at the AIS until “at least the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games”.

Senator David Smith said the move from Gymnastics Australia to reverse its decision to leave the Bruce campus, but he stressed that there was now an urgent need to rethink the future of the AIS.

"I welcome that Gymnastics Australia will remain at the Australian Institute of Sport at least until the 2020 Olympic Games,” he said.

"However, we need to have a serious conversation about the future of the AIS and its role as a centre of excellence for athletes.

"While the Gymnastics Australia programme has reversed its decision to leave the AIS, more a consequence of a lack of viable alternatives, this is likely to only be a temporary reprieve if the ageing gymnastics facilities are not refurbished and upgraded.

"There needs to be reform around the AIS along with the infrastructure to support our up and coming athletes."

Facilities at the Australian Institute of Sport need to be urgently assessed and upgraded, according to Senator David Smith ©Gymnastics Australia

Gymnastics was one of the eight foundation sports when the AIS was opened in 1981, with athletes and coaches using the facilities since 1983.

“After discussions earlier this year with Sport Australia and the AIS about the ageing condition of the facility, Gymnastics Australia had been assessing other potential facilities to utilise in the lead into Tokyo,” the statement read.

“However, with a solid risk management plan now in place, GA has determined that the AIS provides the best training solution in the country and it will remain there until the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

Gymnastics Australia chief executive Kitty Chiller said that although the AIS was an ageing facility, it was decided it was still the best location ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“The AIS and Gymnastics Australia acknowledge the AIS Gymnastics Hall is an ageing facility with some structural challenges, but we continue to work together to ensure Australian gymnasts have the best preparation possible ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," she said.

As part of the agreement, gymnastics will continue to base a men’s artistic gymnastics residential programme at the AIS Canberra campus, as well as host regular national training camps for women’s artistic gymnastics rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics for the national senior, junior and team future advanced squads.

In addition, Gymnastics Australia’s coaching courses will continue to be facilitated from the AIS.