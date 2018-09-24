Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian Brian McKeever has been named Winter Male Athlete of the Year at the Canadian Sport Awards in Ottawa.

McKeever scooped the prize after he won three cross-country gold medals and a relay bronze at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang in March.

His performance in the South Korean resort took his overall Paralympic medal haul to 17.

He beat Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games gold medallists to win the award.

The category featured long track speed skater Ted-Jan Bloeman, short track speed skater Samuel Girard and moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury.

The Paralympic Movement also won two other awards on the night.

It was a huge honour to be named Canadian male winter sport athlete of the year at @AthletesCAN Canadian Sport Awards! Thank you for this amazing recognition! I am in shock... pic.twitter.com/6oXQSP4nEp — Brian McKeever (@brianmckeever) September 21, 2018

The Inclusion Award for Obliterating Barriers in Sport went to five-time Paralympian Billy Bridges and his wife Sami Jo Small, goaltender for the Canadian women’s national hockey team.

They received this due their work in promoting sport participation regardless of ability or gender.

The Jumpstart Parasport Fund won the National Initiative Support award.

The fund works to increase opportunities in sport for children with disabilities.

It is a joint partnership between Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.