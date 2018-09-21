By Daniel Etchells and Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 13 hours ago: World champion Abe needs only ten seconds to progress to the second round
- 12 hours ago: Defending champion Shihime safely through in women's under-52kg event
- 11 hours ago: Abe on his way to defending his world title
- 11 hours ago: Defending world champion comes from behind to secure her place in the final pool match
- 11 hours ago: Abe through to men's quarter finals
- 11 hours ago: Women's under-52kg quarter-finals begin
- 10 hours ago: Flicker wins marathon match to advance to the semi-finals in the men's under-66kg event
- 9 hours ago: The men's under-66kg semi-finals are set
- 9 hours ago: The Opening Ceremony begins
- 8 hours ago: The Opening Ceremony comes to a close
- 7 hours ago: Uta Abe is the first finalist in the women's under-52kg
- 7 hours ago: It's an all Japan final in the women's under-52kg
- 7 hours ago: Serikzhanov is through to his first World Championship final after beating the world number one
- 6 hours ago: First bronze medal won in the women's under-52kg event
- 6 hours ago: Buchard wins bronze
- 6 hours ago: Abe wins gold in the women's under-52kg
- 6 hours ago: South Korea's An claims men's under-66kg bronze
- 6 hours ago: Zantaraia wins bronze - his first World Championship medal since 2014
- 6 hours ago: Abe wins gold in the men's under-66kg
- 5 hours ago: Day two of competition ends with double gold for Japan
