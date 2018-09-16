Organisers of the World University Netball Championship are facing a race against time to get the venue in Kampala finished prior to the start of action in the Ugandan capital tomorrow.

The construction of the facility at the Makerere University has been plagued by delays and issues, according to local media reports.

It has also been claimed that organisers are happy for the event to go ahead in an incomplete facility and without some of the original components planned in the initial design.

"The indoor stadium is not yet ready," Organising Committee head Penninah Kabenge told PML Daily last week.

It is possible progress has been made since but it is unlikely the venue will be entirely finished in time for tomorrow's first set of matches.

The competition features eight teams, with defending champions South Africa - who are sending an entirely new squad to the one which won the world title in Miami in 2016 - the favourites for victory.

South Africa have been drawn alongside Namibia, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in Group B for the event.

Group A features hosts Uganda, the United States, Singapore and Kenya.

The tournament is scheduled to run through to Friday (September 21).

insidethegames has contacted the International University Sports Federation for comment.