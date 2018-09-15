Canada secured their place in the final of the men's tournament at the Curling World Cup following a dramatic and tense day of action in Suzhou.

The Canadian team were red-hot favourites to reach tomorrow's final but suffered a 3-1 defeat to Scotland in the morning session at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

The result left both teams on 12 points and, with only one team progressing from each Group A, Canada had to draw four-stones into the middle as a potential tie-breaker.

Canada recovered from that setback as they thrashed Japan 12-4, putting the pressure back on Scotland, who were facing Switzerland in the evening session.

Switzerland's 6-5 triumph sealed Canada's spot in the final against Norway and sent Scotland home.

"I thought I threw that last stone pretty good but it just didn't curl up enough for me," said Scotland skip Bruce Mouat.

"It's very frustrating."

Sweden and Canada will contest tomorrow's women final ©Curling World Cup

The women's final will be a clash of the Olympic and world champions as Sweden take on Canada.

Both teams guaranteed their place in tomorrow's showpiece finale as Sweden beat Scotland 8-1, while Canada dispatched the United States 8-2.

It came after Sweden and Canada each lost in the morning session to put their qualification hopes in slight doubt.

Sweden were on the wrong end of a 7-2 scoreline against Japan, with Canada going down 8-2 against South Korea.

"We were not happy with how we played at all this morning but the Japanese team are one of the best in the world so if you're not playing your best you'll probably lose," said Sweden skip Anna Hasselborg.

"Tonight we played very, very well and controlled the scoreboard so I'm very happy.”

United States’ Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin made it six wins from six to set up a final meeting with Canada's Canada’s Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres in the mixed doubles event.