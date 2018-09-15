Two Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) officials have been arrested after Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza alleged they tried to bribe him to influence the outcome of an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast earlier this month.

FERWAFA general secretary Regis Francois Uwayezu and commissioner of competitions Eric Ruhamiriza were detained on suspicion of bribery following the accusations made by Pavaza, who officiated the match in Kigali on September 9.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) is looking into the allegations.

Uwayezu, appointed general secretary in May of this year, and Ruhamiriza deny wrongdoing and the FERWAFA claimed it was "shocked by the remarks of the referee" in a statement in response to the claims.

"We are questioning them," RIB spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi told The EastAfrican.

"RIB has the mandate to investigate alleged crimes which have been brought to light, in the interest of the general public."

Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza alleged the two officials tried to bribe him to influence the outcome of the match in Kigali ©NFA

Pavaza also claimed the pair attempted to bribe his assistants David Shaanika, Shoovaleka Nehemia and Matheus Kanyanga to manipulate the result of the match, which Ivory Coast won 2-1, in favour of the home side.

The referee, who immediately reported the incident, alleged the money was in an envelope.

FERWAFA dismissed the suggestions of bribery, claiming it was a mix-up over the payment of expenses owed to the four officials.

"What really happened was miscommunication on the exact amount of money that was demanded by Pavaza in his initial communication to Mr. Ruhamiriza which should not be taken as form of bribery as alleged by the Namibian referee," read the statement from the governing body.

"With extensive knowledge of Confederation of African Football regulations, FERWAFA can never and will never be indulged in any form of corruption that goes along the way in jeopardising the high level of integrity and professionalism of the game."