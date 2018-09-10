World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós has reaffirmed his commitment to growing the sport in Africa.

The Spaniard made the comments after attending this year's African Championships in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

He met with a number of leading officials with the sport also preparing for its Olympic bow at Tokyo 2020.

"I was delighted to attest that the Government of Rwanda matched our passion for the sport, and that they were enthusiastic to host the biggest karate event in Africa," said Espinós.

Kigali hosted this year's African Karate Championships ©WKF

"The tournament in Kigali represents an opportunity to show the progress of our discipline in the continent, and I am very pleased to see the outstanding support that karate has received in Rwanda by the Government and fans alike."

The Executive Committee of the African Karate Federation (UKAF) has agreed to produce a development plan for the sport.

The continent's zones will begin to work with the WKF "one by one" under the general coordination of the UFAK.