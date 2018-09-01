The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has announced the appointment of William Evangelista da Silva as their new compliance officer.

Da Silva, a lawyer, will report directly to the Compliance Committee of the COB's Ethics Council.

He will manage the COB Reporting and Ethics Channel which was set-up in May.

His hiring comes with the COB looking to improve its sports governance.

The governing body was suspended by the International Olympic Committee in October after former President Carlos Nuzman was arrested on corruption charges.

Nuzman, also the head of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, is accused of being involved in bribes which were allegedly paid to secure the Games for the Brazilian city.

He denies the allegations against him and the COB had its membership restored in February after he departed the organisation to be replaced by Paulo Wanderley.

"We continue to improve COB management," said Wanderley.

"The arrival of the compliance officer strengthens the transparency commitments undertaken when I became COB President.

Paulo Wanderley has promised changes as President of the Brazilian Olympic Committee ©Getty Images

"This is an innovative initiative in the world of sport, and I am sure that it will lead to significant benefits to national sport."

The Reporting and Ethics Channel is described as a "safe communication tool to report misconduct and complaints" as well as offer suggestions and give praise.

It allows the COB to "collect and deal with the information reported by employees, third parties, clients or suppliers about deviations from ethical conduct and misdeeds".

"The implementation of an effective and efficient compliance programme evidences how much the COB is concerned with ethical behavior and transparency, both in its administrative sphere and in the sport environment," said Da Silva.

"This type of action shows that COB is treading the right path and committed to fight against all and every wrongdoing inside in its area of action and control.

"The relevance of this area in the structure of a sport organisation lies not only in meeting the legal and regulatory requirements, but also for adding to and fostering the development of integrity and ethics."

Alberto Murray, the chairman of the Ethics Council, added: "This was an important step to the issue of transparency inside the Brazilian Olympic Committee, because the compliance officer contributes to maintain and preserve COB's ethical and integrity culture."