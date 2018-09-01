Rikard Grönborg is to leave as head coach of Sweden's men's ice hockey team after the 2019 World Championship in Slovakia, it has been confirmed.

The 50-year-old has opted to focus on moving to North America where he dreams of becoming a coach in the National Hockey League.

He will be looking for an incredible treble in Slovakia in May after guiding Sweden to back-to-back titles at the last two World Championships, in Germany and France in 2017 and in Denmark this year.

Sweden, 11-time winners in all, have never won the event three times in a row.

Sweden have won back-to-back world titles ©Getty Images

They beat Switzerland 3-2 in this year's final after game winning shots were required in Copenhagen.

It followed a disappointing Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in February, where they could only finish fifth.

Grönborg will continue to work with Johan Garpenlov and Peter Popovic as assistants this season.

Garpenlov will then take charge from the 2019-2020 campaign.