The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men's Softball Intercontinental Cup is set to begin in Prague tomorrow.

The Intercontinental Cup will be contested by seven teams; one from each continent and Czech Republic, who earn their place as host at the Svoboda Ballpark.

New Zealand, who are ranked world number one, will represent Oceania whilst the United States and Argentina will represent North and South America respectively.

Japan and Botswana will fly the flag for Africa and Asia and Denmark will represent Europe.

The New Zealand Black Sox will be representing Oceania in the new competition ©Intercontinental Cup 2018/Facebook

Botswana are the lowest ranked team at 12th but the tournament contains half of the top ten and should display some great softball.

The action will not stop afterwards as Prague is set to host the European Men’s Super Cup just days after the conclusion of this tournament.

After that, Prague will also hold the WBSC Men’s World Championships in 2019.

Czech Softball President, Gabriel Waage said: "This event is a great opportunity for us as the future organisers of the Worlds to make sure that everything will work as we expect it to.

"At the same time, the Intercontinental Cup is an important part of the promotional campaign leading towards the Worlds in 2019."