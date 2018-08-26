The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) has signed a one-year extension to its partnership with the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation.

The deal was penned by COE President Alejandro Blanco and Trinidad Alfonso Foundation director Elena Tejedor at the COE's headquarters in Madrid.

It will see the two organisations continue to work together through to the end of the 2018 to 2019.

The agreement will ensure the COE and the Foundation continue developing the campaign for the promotion of Olympic values in educational centres in Valencia, according to the COE.

It is is expected to reach 80 schools in Castellón, Valencia and Alicante.

Blanco and Tejedor claimed at the signing ceremony that the joint initiative will "nurture values and knowledge to all school children and accompany them throughout their lives".

Spanish Olympians Mercedes Peris Minguet, who competed in swimming at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and fencer Javier García Delgado, who represented the country in Atlanta 1996, are among the beneficiaries of the partnership.

The foundation, which works to bring sport and its values to youngsters, was the title sponsor of this year's World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia.

It was established in 2012 and also runs an initiative for athletes hoping to participate at the Olympic Games.