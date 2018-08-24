International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Hayley Wickenheiser has been appointed assistant director of player development at National Hockey League (NHL) team the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, considered among the best women's ice hockey players of all time, will monitor the side's prospects in the Western Hockey League.

The 40-year-old, recently named chairperson of the Board for Calgary's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, will also be tasked with working with players in the Leafs squad and the Toronto Marlies, who play in the American Hockey League.

"I love being around people that are the best at what they do," Wickenheiser said, according to the Canadian Press.

"To work for the Toronto Maple Leafs is a pretty huge honour, and it's a big responsibility.

"I understand well what pressure is in playing for Canada on the world stage.

"Hopefully some of those experiences I've that had can help some of these players."

Hayley Wickenheiser is a four-time Olympic gold medallist and is considered among the greatest women's players of all time ©Getty Images

Wickenheiser won Olympic gold for Canada at four consecutive editions of the Games from Salt Lake City 2002 to Sochi 2014.

She is only the second female from Canada to compete in both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games having been a member of her country's softball team at Sydney 2000, and also won Olympic silver at Nagano 1998.

Wickenheiser, a seven-time world champion, became a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission in 2014.

She was among the IOC members to raise concerns on the damage the corruption allegations involving Brazil's Carlos Nuzman had done to the Olympic Movement.

The Canadian was also critical of the joint Korean ice hockey team at Pyeongchang 2018, highlighting how it disregarded the principles of gender equality.