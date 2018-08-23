A judge has ruled that Lance Armstrong's former manager Johan Bruyneel must repay $1.2 million (£930,000/€1 million) to the Federal Government after the doping scheme at the US Postal cycling team.

The conclusion of the case was described as marking "the finish line of a lawsuit brought by Floyd Landis and the Federal Government to recover money paid by the US Postal Service" to the cycling outfit.

The lawsuit was initially brought by Armstrong's former team-mate Landis in 2010 under the False Claims Act.

The US Government joined the case in 2013.

Armstrong agreed to pay $5 million (£3.5 million/€4 million) to settle a Federal fraud case in April.

He will also pay $1.65 million (£1.17 million/€1.33 million) for the legal costs of Landis, the main whistleblower in the case.

Landis would also receive $1.1 million (£780,000/€891,000) in compensation.

It was believed the case could have cost the former cyclist $100 million (£71 million/€81 million) after the allegations he was doping when representing the team.

Armstrong was stripped of all seven of his Tour de France victories achieved between 1999 and 2005 following his eventual admission of doping.

The case continued against the team's owner, Tailwind Sports Corporation, and its manager Bruyneel, neither of which had participated in the case since 2014.

The court granted both of the Government's motions, imposing $369,000 (£286,000/€319,000) in civil penalties against Tailwind and Bruyneel.

The judgement also stated Bruyneel would have to repay a further $1,228,700 (£953,022/€1,061,013) having been granted the Government's unjust enrichment claim.

Judge Christopher Cooper stated Bruyneel's bank records indicate that he was paid $2,047,833 (£1,588,657/€1,768,354) in salary and bonuses during the time the US Postal Service sponsored the team.

He highlighted how the Postal Service had financed 60 per cent of Tailwind's expenses, which would include the same figure of Bruyneel's bonuses and salary.

The civil case brought against Lance Armstrong and Johan Bruyneel is now at an end ©Getty Images

The penalties were related to Tailwind submitting 41 claims of payment from the Postal Service during the time period involved, which under the False Claims Act could have resulted in penalties of between $5,500 (£4,200/€4,700) to $11,000 (/€9,400) per claim.

It is unclear as to whether the judgement will have much of an impact with Tailwind having dissolved as a company back in 2007.

With Bruyneel living overseas, the likelihood of the Belgian - who turns 54 today - being forced to pay back the sum is seen as small.

Landis had also filed a separate motion which would have potentially seen Bruyneel liable for a greater penalty.

This claim was turned down by the judge.

The judge denied Landis' motion for an award of 13 damages under the False Claims Act.

The Act allowed Landis, as a whistleblower, to pursue fraud cases on behalf of the Government and then collect a share of any award.