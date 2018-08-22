The International Ski Federation (FIS) has signed up ski manufacturer Atomic as a partner of its Bring Children to the Snow initiative.

Both parties will now work together on the project which aims to get more youngsters involved with snow sports.

It has run for nine years with various skiing stakeholders involved as part of the bid to inspire the next generation.

There are two elements of the initiative - SnowKidz and World Snow Day.

"Bring Children to the Snow seeks simply to bring children and people to snow sports," said FIS President Gian Franco Kasper.

"Through their products Atomic has been doing this for over 60 years, making them a perfect fit for the programme.

"We are very happy to have them on board."

Bring Children to the Snow aims to inspire the next generation of skiing fans ©Getty Images

Atomic has more than 60 years experience in ski manufacturing and has enjoyed presence on the FIS Alpine and Cross-Country World Cup circuits.

Its motto is "We are Skiing".

"It is important for us that we keep our sport attractive for the next generation and bring kids on to the snow," said Atomic general manager Wolfgang Mayrhofer.

"We are a very proud partner and it's great to team up with the FIS to support this cool programme."

The first step of the partnership will see the FIS and Atomic work together on a giveaway that will take place during the 2018-2019 season.

Details on this will be announced at a later date.