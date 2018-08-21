Rio de Janeiro is set to host the Pan American Karate Federation (PKF) Junior, Cadet and Under-21 Championships.

Competition is scheduled to begin tomorrow in the Brazilian city, whose hosting of the Olympic Games drew to a close two years ago today.

Action will take place at one of the venues built for the Games, with the Carioca Arena 1 set to welcome athletes.

The Championships are scheduled to take place over five days.

Competition will take place at Carioca Arena 1 in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

Kata competition will begin tomorrow among the age groups present.

Attention will turn towards kumite events on Thursday (August 23), with kumite and the final kata divisions also taking place the following day.

The Championships will draw to a conclusion on Saturday (August 25).