Biathletes Ekaterina Beh, Anastasiya Rasskazova and Oksana Moskalenko are all set to switch their nationality from Russia to Ukraine in a bid to improve their chances of success on the international stage.

Vladimir Drachev and Volodymyr Brynzak, Presidents of the biathlon federations in Russia and Ukraine respectively, confirmed the trio are on the verge of joining the Ukrainian team.

Their decision to change was approved at a meeting of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), which remains a provisional member of the sport's worldwide governing body following the doping scandal.

It has been claimed the athletes initially opted to represent Belarus but they will now be part of the Ukrainian squad for the upcoming season.

Their switch will be confirmed once the relevant documents have been signed.

The three competitors have reportedly decided to leave the Russian team as they feel the development of their careers will be better served elsewhere.

Their defection to Ukraine comes despite relations between the two countries being at an all-time low due to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Timofey Lapshin quit the Russian squad and transferred his allegiance to South Korea prior to Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

They follow the likes of Timofey Lapshin, who quit the Russian squad and transferred his allegiance to South Korea prior to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

"These three athletes along with coach tried to go to Belarus and then to Ukraine," Drachev said.

"This year only one of them - Rasskazova - was in the list of the national team."

Beh, Rasskazova and Moskalenko all participated at the Russian Junior Summer Biathlon Championships.

Beh was the only one of the three to win a gold medal.

Rasskazova has competed for Russia on the International Biathlon Union World Cup circuit, while Beh and Moskalenko have participated at second-tier Cup events.