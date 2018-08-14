The Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC) has announced the death of Iro Mitsidou at the age of 87.

Mitsidou was regarded as one of the most important figures in Cypriot sport and a pioneer of women's sporting rights.

She competed in athletics and won Pan-Hellenic honours during the 1940s.

She would then transition into becoming a sporting official, which included becoming the first-ever woman to serve in the COC when she took up a post in 2003.

Mitsidou had previously held roles at the Cyprus Sports Organisation and the "Pancyprian" Gymnastics Club.

The club was the first athletics team she competed for.

Iro Mitsidou carried the Olympic Torch in 2004 before the Athens Olympics ©COC

"For her career in sport, she was honoured by a number of organised bodies and ensembles," the COC stated.

"She was also honoured by the International Olympic Committee with the Women and Sport Achievement Diploma as recognition for her outstanding contribution.

"Mitsidou was chosen in 2004 to become one of the Torchbearers of the Olympic Flame in Cyprus, the last international leg, before the flame was handed over to the organisers for return to Greece."

The COC expressed their warm condolences to her relatives.