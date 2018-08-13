Edinburgh has been awarded the hosting rights to the 2022 Sprint World Orienteering Championships (WOC), it has been announced.

The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) Council made its decision at a meeting in connection with the World Orienteering Championships in Latvia, where action concluded on Saturday (August 11).

IOF chief executive Tom Hollowell claims the world governing body’s vision for the Sprint WOC, bringing it to exciting international venues, is coming true.

"Scotland has extensive experience in organising high-level events," he said.

"The World Orienteering Championships in Inverness 2015 was the latest major IOF event held in the country.

"The bid was partly initiated by EventScotland, which is involved in delivering major sporting and cultural events in Scotland.

"The support being provided by the City of Edinburgh Council and EventScotland was a key factor in awarding Sprint WOC 2022.

"We look forward to showing orienteering and Edinburgh to the world."

Preferred dates for the 2022 Sprint World Orienteering Championships are in the middle of July ©EventScotland/Twitter

The proposed venue for the event is the University of Edinburgh’s Pollock Halls of Residence campus.

Preferred dates are in the middle of July.

The idea is to have the three televised finals in Edinburgh's iconic locations.

"Through their bid, we expect that Edinburgh will first and foremost provide exciting competitions where the world's best sprint orienteers will be awarded their medals," Hollowell said.

"But we also expect to increase the visibility of orienteering both locally and globally against the palette of the iconic landmarks of Edinburgh."

There were two bidders for the 2022 WOC with Edinburgh beating 2024 Olympic and Paralympic host Paris to secure the hosting rights.

"Both had excellent bids regarding technical aspects," Hollowell added.

"The Edinburgh bid was strengthened by the excellent support being provided by EventScotland and the City of Edinburgh Council, and by their overall concept for visibility and promotion."