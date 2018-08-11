Three slots on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee are among the available positions after the global organisation announced it was seeking nominations for vacant roles.

WADA has invited stakeholders, including the sports movement and Governments, to nominate suitable candidates for the Athlete, Compliance Review, Education, Finance and Administration and Health, Medical and Research Committees.

Those whose terms are coming to an end later this year could all be reappointed providing they are nominated.

Tokyo 2020 sports director Koji Murofushi, New Zealand skeleton competitor Ben Sandford and Czech badminton player Petr Koukal's terms on the Athlete Committee are all due to expire on December 31.

They are all available to be reappointed to the Committee, chaired by Canadian Beckie Scott and which has been a vocal critic of the response to the Russian doping scandal.

Tokyo 2020 sports director Koji Murofushi is among the members of the Athlete Committee whose terms are due to expire later this year ©Getty Images

Two places on the Compliance Review Committee (CRC), which is crucial in deciding the fate of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), are also available as World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen and Barbara Leishman's terms end at the end of the year.

The CRC is set to make a recommendation on RUSADA, declared non-compliant in November 2015 following the allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia, to the WADA Executive Committee prior to its meeting in Seychelles next month.

The body, led by British lawyer Jonathan Taylor, was verbally attacked by members of the sports movement, including International Olympic Committee members, during a fractious Foundation Board meeting in May.

WADA are also looking for five candidates on the Education Committee, four on the Finance and Administration Committee and three on the Health, Medical and Research Committee.

Stakeholders must include a letter of endorsement and a curriculum vitae, which fully outlines the candidate's experience and expertise, when nominating a candidate.

The deadline for submissions is October 5.