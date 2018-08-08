Romania will seek to continue their dominant form at the World Junior Rowing Championships taking place in Racice in Czech Republic.

A total of 750 athletes spanning 57 nations are due to compete at the showpiece event for age group athletes.

Romania won the women's pair and quad sculls events in a six medal haul last year in Lithuania and, despite some changes in personnel, will be confident of more success.

United States' Clark Dean and Ester Briz Zamorano of Spain are each defending their men's and women's single sculls titles.

Dean will take on defending bronze medallist Moritz Wolff of Germany while Zamorano will lock horns with the likes of 2017 fourth place finisher Caitlin Govaert of Belgium.

Hosts Czech Republic will start as favourites in the women's eight and will be seeking to improve on their two gold medals last year on home water.

Germany are defending champions and favourites in the corresponding men's event.

Action is due to continue until Sunday (August 12).