Macau is set to host the first edition of the World University Wushu Championships with competition beginning tomorrow.

Action will take place at the Macao Forum in the special administrative region of China.

The event has been organised as part of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Championship programme.

Athletes have begun training today in the venue, with an official Opening Ceremony and welcome dinner set to take place at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf later today.

Competition will take place until August 5 ©FISU

Competition will begin tomorrow, with sanda athletes among the martial artists set to compete.

Four men’s sanda categories will be contested at the Championships, with athletes contesting either the 52, 60, 70 or 80 kilogram divisions.

There will also be women’s 52kg and 60kg events.

Taolu competitions will also be held throughout the Championships, with 10 separate events being held.

The sanda events will conclude on Sunday (August 5), with the Closing Ceremony taking place afterwards.