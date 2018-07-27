Tributes have poured in from across sport and beyond after British snowboarder Ellie Soutter died on her 18th birthday.

Soutter, who claimed Britain's only medal at last year's European Youth Olympic Festival in Erzurum, was pronounced dead on Wednesday (July 25) near her home in France.

The exact circumstances surrounding her tragic death have not been confirmed.

British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson and Athlete Commission chairman Ben Hawes are among those to pay tribute to Soutter.

"Ellie was an incredibly popular and well-liked member of the team," Sir Hugh and Hawes said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Soutter had hopes of competing for Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

She was recently selected to represent her country at the Junior World Championships in New Zealand, which begin next month.

Big love to Ellie Soutter's family and friends. I can't imagine... 💔

xx💜💛💚💙xx https://t.co/5XFc4hhXgu — Lizzy Yarnold (@LizYarnold) July 27, 2018

"This cruel world took my soulmate and 'Bessie' from me yesterday on her 18th birthday," her father Tony wrote on Facebook.

"Ellie, I will miss you more than you could have ever imagined.

"Rest in peace you little champion."

A statement from British Ski and Snowboard said the organisation was "saddened to hear of the sudden passing" of Soutter.

"Ellie was one of the country’s best up-and-coming snowboarders, competing in both snowboard cross and freeride," the statement read.

"The thoughts and condolences of the British Ski and Snowboard community are with Ellie’s family, friends and teammates."

Past and present British Olympians including double Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold were among the others to pay tribute to Soutter on social media.