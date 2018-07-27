Qatar National Bank (QNB) have signed a four-year deal in Buenos Aires to become an official partner of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The deal means QNB will be present at all IAAF World Athletics Series events, including the 2019 World Championships in Qatari capital Doha and the annual Doha Diamond League.

As part of the agreement, QNB will now roll out a country-wide programme to get more Qatari school children into athletics.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said after the announcement that "bringing the emotion and excitement of athletics to new communities has always been the guiding principle" for the federation.

Qatar will host the next IAAF World Athletics Championships next year in Doha ©Getty Images

"With the addition of QNB to the athletics family we now have a partner that shares our vision for the sport and has the reach to help inspire more people by sharing the stories of our talented athletes.

"The partnership will help us explore creative ways to make this ambition a reality, enhancing our sport at a local, regional and global level."

Qatar has long been linked with athletics, with the country hosting the first IAAF Grand Prix in 1997.

The Gulf state also hosted the IAAF World Indoor Championships in 2010.



