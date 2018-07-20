London's Olympic Stadium, the host last week to the new-style Athletics World Cup, will reverberate to the sound of track and field again this weekend as the 11th of the International Association of Athletics Federations Diamond League meetings of the season takes place tomorrow and Sunday (July 22).

Home eyes will be on Laura Muir, targeting the 1,500 and 5,000 metres at next month's European Athletics Championships in Berlin, as she has another crack at Zola Budd's 1985 British record of 4min 17.57sec for the mile in the concluding event on Sunday night.

Muir was just half a second outside Budd's record last summer when she clocked 4:18.03 in London.

Since then she has finished fourth in the 1,500m at the World Championships and won 1,500m silver and 3,000m bronze at the World Indoors.

Muir may claim the record, but not necessarily the victory given the presence of Kenya's world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands.

Jenny Simpson, the 2011 world champion who came through late to win silver over 1,500m at last year's World Championships, could also pose a threat with her finishing speed and tactical awareness.

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman, pictured winning over 100m in Rabat last week, will race again at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London this weekend against a field that includes fellow US sprinter Ronnie Baker ©Getty Images

Tomorrow evening will see heats and then a final in the men's 100m, with a field including Ronnie Baker of the United States, currently joint top of the 2018 world lists with 9.88sec, and his compatriot Christian Coleman, the world 60m record holder and world champion, who narrowly beat his compatriot at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat last week having returned from a minor muscle injury.

British fans will be looking to see how home sprinters such as Harry Aikiines-Areyeetey and Zharnel Hughes, who has run 9.91 this season, measure up.

British hopes will also be high in Sunday's women's 200m, where Dina Asher-Smith - second behind Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas in Rabat with a time of 22.40 - takes on the double world champion from The Netherlands, Dafne Schippers.

The field also includes world 100 and 200m silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, who has been in winning mode this season, and Jamaica's Rio 2016 100 and 200m champion Elaine Thompson.

Two years ago, the London Stadium witnessed a women's 100m hurdles world record as Keni Harrison clocked 12.20.

Harrison is back, but she will have her hands full to contain her in-form US colleague Brianna McNeal, the Rio 2016 champion, another winner in Rabat who currently holds the 2018 season best of 12.38.

Jamaica's Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion who set a personal best of 12.48 for second in Stockholm, is also entered, as is world 400m hurdles champion Kori Carter, who has recorded 12.78 this year.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad of the US heads the bill in the event from which Carter has dropped down.

Like Carter, Qatar's 400m hurdler Abderrahman Samba, who this season became only the second man to break 47 seconds for the event, is concentrating on a less familiar event as he runs the 400m flat in a field that includes Grenada's London 2012 champion Kirani James.

Another London 2012 champion returning to a happy hunting ground will be France's Renaud Lavillenie, who takes on world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States in the men's pole vault.

Joining them will be recently-crowned world under-20 champion Armand Duplantis, 18, who is ranked third on the 2018 world list with 5.93m.

Double world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene saw her unbeaten winning run of 45 ended in Rabat as she could only manage 1.90m.

How will the neutral Russian react against a field that includes Yuliya Levchenko, Ukraine's world silver medallist?

South Africa's world long jump champion Luvo Manyonga, who won with 8.51m in this stadium at the Athletics World Cup, just seven centimetres off his season’s best, will fancy his chances in a field including two Olympic champions - Jeffery Henderson, who beat him to gold at Rio 2016 by a single centimetre, and Britain's London 2012 winner Greg Rutherford, for whom this event in the stadium where he had his greatest triumph will mark a competitive - and doubtless emotional - farewell.

Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria, world indoor champion and Stockholm winner with a windy 8.83m, has withdrawn injured.