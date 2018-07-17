Detailed financial figures showing Pyeongchang 2018 achieved a multi-million dollar surplus will be revealed by September, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Christophe Dubi has claimed.

Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, told insidethegames the information could be published earlier but the "final number" would be unveiled at the end of the third quarter of the financial year.

He also reiterated his concern at Pyeongchang 2018 failing to confirm legacy plans for three venues and claimed the IOC were "demanding clarity" from organisers.

Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom's claim at a debrief held in Beijing last month that they had generated a considerable surplus was met with scepticism.

A surplus represents a remarkable turnaround as Pyeongchang 2018 were facing a $300 million (£225 million/€256 million) deficit when Lee took over from predecessor Cho Yang-ho in 2016.

Dubi promised the figure due to be revealed would be accurate "down to the last penny".

"What we know is these Games are financially profitable and that is a great thing," he said.

IOC and Pyeongchang 2018 officials were adamant the concrete plans at the Gangneung Hockey Centre, the Gangneung Oval - where speed skating took place - and the Jeongseon Alpine Centre would be established once regional and Government elections had taken place.

But those elections were held on June 13 and Pyeongchang 2018 appear no closer to formalising the detailed legacy at each venue.

Dubi conceded the current situation was "not what we want for the future" but claimed the lack of legacy plans had not sent a bad message to the cities vying to secure the hosting rights for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"You don’t have any city saying it is super-concerning because they know they don’t have to build and if they build it is because it is absolutely necessary," Dubi added.

"We’ve said before that this is a concern to us and the solution was not satisfactory.

"Because it is needed first for the city, the people who want to try it out and the elite athletes who think about the future of that venue.

"It is absolutely needed.

"We have been transparent with 2026 cities by saying this is not a situation we want to repeat in the future and we are demanding from the past Organising Committee clarity in this respect."

The issue is due to be discussed during the IOC Executive Board meeting beginning here tomorrow.