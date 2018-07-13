The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) have congratulated Katrin Garfoot after her retirement from cycling.

Garfoot only began cycling professionally at the age of 29, but has enjoyed impressive success on the bike over the past seven years.

The German-born athlete was crowned Oceania road race champion in 2013, before winning the time trial title at the event in 2015 and 2016.

She earned three national time trial victories and also won the road race gold in 2017.

Success continued at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships, with a bronze secured in the time trial in Doha during 2016.

A repeat bronze last year in Bergen came before a silver medal in the women's road race event.

The Gold Coast based athlete would secure time trial gold at the Commonwealth Games in the Australian city, improving on her bronze medal from Glasgow 2014.

"My cycling career was an intense time for me and now I want to enjoy life with my friends and family," said Garfoot.

"I thank everyone involved and everyone who supported me.

"A lot of people asked me 'what comes next for you?'

Racing has been a great journey. I have learned valuable lessons and met wonderful people. However, I spent a lot of time away from my husband, family and friends at home. To rejoin normal life and spend quality time with them, I am retiring from my cycling career as of today. pic.twitter.com/7YnjfnSHcL — Kat (@Katrin_Garfoot) July 12, 2018

"I am not certain of what that is, but I am taking my time to mull over some ideas and see what comes of it."

The AOC have paid tribute to Garfoot, a ninth place finisher in the Rio 2016 Olympic time trial, following her retirement.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll claimed Garfoot would be successful in her future endeavours.

"Katrin is a great example of the Australian Olympic spirit," he said.

"After only taking up competitive cycling aged 29, Katrin represented Australia with dedication and pride.

"I want to thank Katrin for the years of hard work she put in to represent Australia on the world stage and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

"With her drive and attitude, I am sure Katrin will be highly successful in whatever field she chooses to pursue."

The AOC state Garfoot has been working with the AOC's mentor programme to aid her change, with the programme linking Olympic athletes with fellow Olympians and Australian business professionals who are now experts in their field, to coach them through the next stage of their life.

"I believe mentorship programs can prepare competing athletes for a life after their sporting career through giving them guided and valuable insights into work life," Garfoot said.