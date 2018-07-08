The driver of the tractor-trailer that collided with the Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team bus in April, killing 16 people and injuring 13, has been arrested and charged, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have announced.

Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The Indian-born Sidhu, who has lived in Canada since 2013, was arrested at his home in Calgary on Friday (July 6) and remanded into custody.

Sidhu is expected to appear in court in Saskatchewan later this week, but no date has been officially set.

Convictions for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death can result in a sentence of up to 14-years in prison, while a conviction for injuring someone could lead to a 10-year sentence.

The Humboldt Broncos have released a statement thanking the RCMP and its investigators for their work.

"Our organisation has faith in the justice system and we will be watching closely as this court process plays out," the statement read.

"Our primary focus continues to be supporting the survivors, families and others that were directly impacted by the tragedy on April 6."

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed in the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team ©Getty Imges

Sidhu was working for the Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. when the crash occurred at a rural intersection hitting the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was northbound on Highway 35 to a match in Nipawin in Saskatchewan.

Ten Broncos players died.

The six other deaths included the bus driver, an athletic therapist, the head coach, assistant coach and two employees of Humboldt's radio station.

Sidhu was briefly detained after the April 6 collision then released.

He was uninjured, although he did receive trauma counselling

"I know it has been difficult for many to await the outcome of this police investigation" Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer and assistant commissioner Curtis Zablocki said.

"The time it took to do this work - this important work - was necessary."