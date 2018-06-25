Malaysian pewter manufacturer and retailer Royal Selangor has been named as the official trophy partner of the HSBC Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals.

The company has helped craft the trophy for the season-ending tournament, scheduled to be held in Guangzhou in China from December 12 to 16.

The trophy was officially unveiled at the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre in Kuala Lumpur, the location of the BWF's headquarters and where the pewter and jewellery specialists are based.

BWF commercial and communications director Owen Leed claimed the company, which produces medals for all of the governing body's major events, has "iconic status as one of Malaysia's most recognisable and respected brands".

"As a global sports federation based in Malaysia, BWF is pleased to partner with Royal Selangor in this significant venture," said Leed.

The company helped craft the trophy for the HSBC World Tour Finals ©Getty Images

Royal Selangor will produce 14 large trophies for display on the television court at the Finals, Super 1000, Super 750 and Super 500 events on BWF's calendar.

There will also be 32 smaller trophies for the winners for the next four years and 32 runners-up plates, Leed added.

Chen Tien Yue, Royal Selangor's executive director, said the company were "excited" to strengthen the partnership they have with the BWF.

"We've been working with BWF since 2017 for their medal needs, and we have just taken the relationship further by signing this new partnership," said Chen.

"This iconic HSBC BWF World Tour Finals trophy is unique to host city Guangzhou and we are just as proud of it as any trophy we have designed and crafted for F1 races or ATP Masters tennis tournaments."

The World Tour Finals feature the top eight singles players and doubles pairs across men's, women's and mixed events on the HSBC Race To Guangzhou rankings.