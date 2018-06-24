Star players Ramy Ashour and Camille Serme visited Armenia's capital Yerevan as part of the World Squash Federation's (WSF) Ambassador Programme.

The scheme takes leading athletes, together with an international coach and referee, into emerging squash nations as part of a bid to grow the sport's profile.

Clinics, exhibition matches, refereeing and coaching seminars and media presentations are all held.

Armenia formed its squash federation in 2011 when the country built three courts at the Grand Sport Complex in Yerevan.

Egyptian Ashour is a three-time world champion while France's Serme has won the European title on six occasions.

"Over the years, I have been to many countries and played in many venues - but I am really impressed with the facilities you have here at Grand Sport," said Ashour.

The star players held sessions with Armenian youngsters ©WSF

"You could hold a World Championship here."

The Ambassador Programme has already visited Latvia, Malawi, Namibia, Panama, Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, Serbia, Romania, Croatia, China and Macau.

Ukraine's capital Kiev is the next stop.

WSF chief executive Andrew Shelley backed the initiative.

"We mount these visits to inspire national squash communities, but they energise the ambassadors too," he said.

"To join with such an energetic and motivated group of squash leaders and players has been a great experience for the group as they gave their time freely in every sense of the word.

"I have no doubt that squash in Armenia will flourish in the years to come."