France have named their 12-woman squad for the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

The squad largely consists of the team that qualified for the World Championships at last year’s European Championships.

France finished in fourth place at the Championships, losing to Britain in the third place play-off.

Anne-Sophie Rubler, Marie Carliez and Lucie Nolet are the three additions to the squad from the Championships in Tenerife.

They will join Sandrella Awad, Agnes Glemp-Etavard, Lucie Nolet and Oumy Fall in the team for the World Championships.

The squad is completed by Annabelel Alixe-Picut, Grace Wembolua, Marianne Buso, Angelique Pichon, Fabienne Saint-Omer and Solenn Thieurmel.

It will be France’s fifth appearance at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s World Championships.

Their highest finish came back in 1990, when they finished in fifth place when hosting the tournament in St Etienne.

The World Championships will take place between August 16 to 26.

France will face Paralympic champions United States in the pool phase ©Getty Images

France will feature in Pool B in Hamburg, where they will meet Paralympic gold medallists the United States.

Paralympic silver medallists and World Championship hosts Germany are also in the pool.

Algeria, Argentina and China complete the line-up.

Britain will play in Pool A in Hamburg with holders and five-time tournament champions Canada, as well as Paralympic bronze medallists The Netherlands, Spain, Brazil and Australia.