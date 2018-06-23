Swiss footballers Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri used an Albanian nationalist symbol to celebrate the goals that earned their team a 2-1 win over Serbia in their FIFA World Cup Group E match in Kaliningrad in Russia.

The players, who have ethnic Albanian heritage but grew up in Switzerland, put their open hands together with their thumbs locked and fingers outstretched to represent the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania's national flag.

Shaqiri, who plays for Stoke City, was born in Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008.

Serbia does not recognise Kosovo's independence and relations between the two countries remain tense.

Xhaka's parents are originally from Kosovo and they are of Albanian heritage.

The Arsenal midfielder's father was imprisoned in the former Yugoslavia for campaigning in favour of Kosovan independence.

The build-up to the match had seen exchanges between Serbian players and Shaqiri, who wears boots with the Kosovo flag displayed on one heel and the Swiss one on the other.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who gave Serbia an early lead, asked: "If he loves Kosovo so much and decides to flaunt the flag, why did he refuse a chance to play for their team?"

Asked about the celebration of his 90th minute individual winning goal, Shaqiri said: "I think in football you have always emotions.

"You can see what I did and I think it's just emotion.

"I'm very happy to score this goal.

Granit Xhaka makes an Albanian nationalist symbol as he celebrates equalising for Switzerland against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

"It's not more.

"I think we don't have to speak about this now."

Switzerland’s coach, Vladimir Petkovic, added: "You should never mix politics and football.

"It's clear that emotions show up and that's how things happen.

"I think we all together need to steer away from politics in football and we should focus on this sport as a beautiful game and something that brings people together."

Serbian coach Mladen Krstajic insisted: "I don't have any comment.

"I don't deal with these things, I am a man of sports and this is what I am going to stay."

The win puts Switzerland into second place in Group E with four points, the same as Brazil.

The Swiss will advance to the round-of-16 provided they do not lose to bottom side Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday (June 27).

If Switzerland win, Serbia - playing Brazil at the same time - will also need to win to progress.