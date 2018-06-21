South Korea and China have each won gold in the women's team foil and men's team epee respectively, at the 2018 International Fencing Federation (FIE) Asian Championships at Bangkok's Thammasat University.

The Korean women entered their foil event as defending champions, having won the competition last year in Hong Kong.

They showed their class once again today, obliterating all their opponents on the way to the final, before a much tighter match up against Japan, which was a repeat of last year's final, saw them retain the gold by just one point.

In reality though despite the close nature of the final match, the Korean's were never expected to lose, having won each of their previous fixtures in the competition by a minimum of 27 points.

They thrashed the United Arab Emirates along the way 45-6, clearly cementing themselves as the best team in Asia.

In today's epee event it was a much more disappointing day for Korea, who's men, like the women, also entered the competition as defending champions.

Kazakhstan took silver in the men's team epee, knocking out defending champions south Korea in the semi-finals ©Getty Images

However, an impressive performance by Kazakhstan saw the Koreans lose unexpectedly at the semi-final stage by 45 points to 39.

It was a truly impressive performance from the Kazakh's, who, despite not winning any medal last year, then pushed China all the way in the final too.

They did eventually lose 45-44 however and had to settle for silver.

In winning the gold China bettered their silver medal performance from 2017 and when Korea were knocked out, they became the immediate favourites to do so.

They won their first two matches comfortably against the Philippines and Iran respectively, 45-20 and then 45-27.

They would have then expected to play Japan, who won the bronze last year, but they, like Korea, were surprisingly knocked out by Uzbekistan, meaning China had a relatively easy route to the final, beating the Uzbek's 45-40 in the semi.

Those results drew the penultimate day of action to a close.

Tomorrow will see teams from across Asia compete for the men's sabre title and women's epee titles.

